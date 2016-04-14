April 14 Apple Hospitality Reit Inc

* Apple Hospitality REIT Inc says combined enterprise value of approximately $5.7 billion in deal

* Pro forma combined company will have total equity market capitalization of approximately $4.4 billion

* Says transaction expected to be accretive in first year, after closing

* Implied transaction value is $1.3 billion

* Says transaction value comprised of approximately $94 million in cash, approximately 49.1 million Apple Hospitality common shares

* Apple Ten's shareholders would receive $1.00 in cash per each Apple Ten "unit"

* In connection with closing, Apple Ten will terminate advisory agreements, without any separate payments for termination

* Each unit of Apple Ten would be converted into a fixed exchange ratio of 0.522 Apple Hospitality common shares

* Based on Apple Hospitality's 20 day vwap ending April 12, total per unit consideration is implied price of $11.17/Apple Ten unit

* Says Apple Hospitality shareholders are expected to own approximately 78% of pro forma combined company

* Says Apple Ten shareholders are expected to own approximately 22% of pro forma combined company

* Merger agreement provides for Apple Ten to pay a termination fee of $5 million to Apple Hospitality under some circumstances

* Says upon completion of merger, combined co will retain Apple Hospitality REIT name, continue to trade under ticker 'APLE'

* Agreement provides for termination fee of $25 million if apple ten terminates deal in connection with proposal following go-shop period

* Says Apple Hospitality's management team will continue to serve in their respective roles for combined company

* Says in accordance with agreement, Apple Ten suspended redemption program effective after planned april 2016 redemptions Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)