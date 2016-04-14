April 14 Pacific Exploration And Production Corporation

* Board has resolved to negotiate a consensual restructuring transaction involving Catalyst Capital Group Inc

* Company's operations continue as normal and without disruption

* Engaged in extensive bid solicitation with participation of ad hoc committee of noteholders

* Co, ad hoc committee, bank lenders, catalyst continue to be engaged in negotiations to finalize restructuring terms

* Bid solicitation also included company's lenders under its credit facilities Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)