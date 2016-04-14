April 14 Kirkland Lake Gold Inc
* Says providing guidance for 2016 total production of
between 270,000 to 290,000 ounces of gold
* Exploration budget has been increased to approximately $18
million
* Continue to assess east timmins properties in order to
plan for regional exploration program late in 2016 or beginning
in 2017
* Sees total capital spend of $120 million of which $52
million to be focused on advancing capital development at East
Timmins operations
* 2016 guidance of cash operating costs of between C$800 -
C$850 (us$600 - us$650)
* Anticipating a total capital spend of $120 million dollars
for 2016
