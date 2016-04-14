April 14 Kirkland Lake Gold Inc

* Says providing guidance for 2016 total production of between 270,000 to 290,000 ounces of gold

* Exploration budget has been increased to approximately $18 million

* Continue to assess east timmins properties in order to plan for regional exploration program late in 2016 or beginning in 2017

* Sees total capital spend of $120 million of which $52 million to be focused on advancing capital development at East Timmins operations

* 2016 guidance of cash operating costs of between C$800 - C$850 (us$600 - us$650)

* Anticipating a total capital spend of $120 million dollars for 2016