April 14 Pnc Financial Services Group Inc

* Net interest income of $2.1 billion for q1 increased $6 million compared with q4

* Provision for credit losses of $152 million for q1 increased $78 million compared with q4

* Says net charge-offs increased to $149 million for q1 compared with $120 million for fourth quarte

* Q1 total commercial lending grew $1.6 billion , or 1 percent

* Says net interest margin of 2.75 percent for q1 of 2016 increased over q4 margin of 2.70 percent

* Transitional basel iii common equity tier 1 capital ratio was an estimated 10.6 percent at march 31, 2016 and dec 31

* Pro forma fully phased-in basel iii common equity tier 1 capital ratio was an estimated 10.1 percent at march 31, 2016 and 10.0 percent at dec 31, 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)