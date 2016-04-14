Germany's Fresenius weighing bid for generic drugmaker Akorn -Bbg
April 7 German healthcare group Fresenius SE & Co KGaA is weighing a bid for generic drugmaker Akorn Inc, Bloomberg reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the matter.
April 14 Cryolife Inc
* Cryolife inc says deal valued at $2.3 million
* Cryolife inc says exercised its right to acquire photofix bovine pericardium patch from genesee biomedical
* Anticipates it will be manufacturing photofix by mid 2017.
