April 14 Touchstone Exploration Inc
* Borrowing base on its trinidad based credit facility has
been established at us$8 million
* Currently has us$2 million drawn on credit facility
* Company and its lender executed an amendment and limited
waiver to credit agreement
* Waiver cured company's march 2016 production volume
covenant breach, as march production was 1,339 barrels per day
* Waiver also served to cure company's violation of its
december 31, 2015 consolidated debt to ebitda ratio covenant
* Expecting to be in compliance with qtrly covenant
throughout 2016 based on us$4 million year to date credit
facility payments
* Will continue to seek alternative sources of financing to
further develop its core trinidad onshore assets
Source text for Eikon:
(Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)