April 14 Shaw Announces Second Quarter And Year
* To-Date results
* Q2 earnings per share c$0.32
* Q2 revenue rose 3 percent to c$1.15 billion
* Revising its fiscal 2016 guidance
* Shaw communications sees 2016 consolidated capital
investment for consumer,business network services,business
infrastructure services, combined $995 million
* Increase in expected capital spend reflects capital
projects acquired in inetu transaction, effect of foreign
exchange rates
