April 14 Wells Fargo & Co Qtrly Net Charge
* Wells fargo reports $5.5 billion in quarterly net income
* Q1 earnings per share $0.99
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.97 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Quarterly revenue rose 4 percent to $22.2 billion
* Offs of $886 million, up $178 million from q1 2015
* Qtrly mortgage banking noninterest income was $1.6
billion, down $62 million from q4 2015
* Offs were 0.38 percent of average loans (annualized), up
from 0.33 percent
* Net interest income in q1 2016 increased $79 million from
q4 2015 to $11.7 billion
* Q1 total average loans of $927.2 billion, up $64.0
billion, or 7 percent, from q1 2015
* Efficiency ratio was 58.7 percent in q1 2016, compared
with 58.4 percent in prior quarter
* Wells fargo & co qtrly net interest margin was 2.90
percent, down 2 basis points from q4 2015
* Qtrly residential mortgage loan originations were $44
billion in q1, down $3 billion linked quarter
* Expects to operate at higher end of its targeted
efficiency ratio range of 55 to 59 percent for full year 2016.
* Wells fargo & co qtrly nonperforming assets increased by
$706 million from q4 2015 to $13.5 billion
* Wells fargo & co says challenges in the energy industry
and persistent low rates impacted our bottom line
* Q1-End common equity tier 1 ratio (fully phased-in) of
10.6 percent
* Q1-End return on equity of 11.75 percent versus 12.23
percent at q4-end
* Q1 total loans were $947.3 billion at march 31, 2016, up
$30.7 billion, or 3 percent, from december 31, 2015
* Were disciplined in deploying liquidity into investment
securities in quarter, with gross purchases well below recent
quarters
* Q1 revenue view $21.61 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
