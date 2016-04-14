Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
April 14 Newcastle Gold Ltd
* Newcastle gold and catalyst copper announce definitive agreement
* Shareholders of catalyst will receive one common share of newcastle for each common share of catalyst held
* Combined company will continue to be named newcastle gold ltd
* It is a condition of arrangement that catalyst will have not less than c$3.8 million of net cash at closing
* If agreement terminates, catalyst is obligated to pay to newcastle c$1.5 million as a termination payment
* Definitive agreement providing for previously announced combination of respective businesses to create a new company
* Fresenius said to weigh a bid for U.S. generics maker Akorn - Bloomberg Source text: http://bit.ly/2nM2sKg