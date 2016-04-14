April 14 Trevali Reports Q1
* 2016 santander mine production and record quarterly mill
throughput - provides caribou mine commissioning update
* Trevali mining reports preliminary santander mine
production for q1 of about 13.7 million payable pounds of zinc
* Trevali mining reports preliminary santander mine
production for q1 of about 6.4 million payable pounds of lead
and 221,324 payable ounces of silve
* On-Track for 2016 santander mine production guidance of
52-55 million pounds of payable zinc in concentrate grading
approximately 50 percent zn
* Trevali mining corp says mill throughput for quarter was
209,188 tonnes
* On-Track for 2016 santander mine production guidance of
22-25 million pounds of payable lead in concentrate grading
about 56-58 percent pb
