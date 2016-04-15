April 15 Cordy Oilfield Services Inc

* Cordy oilfield services inc. Reports fourth quarter and 2015 annual results

* Qtrly revenues $2.9 million versus $17.2 million

* Qtrly net loss from continuing operations $2.6

* Says decline in activity cordy experienced through 2015 is expected to continue into first half of 2016

* Says beyond first half of 2016, a recovery in activity remains uncertain as commodity prices remain depressed

* "management continues to aggressively pursue cost reduction" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)