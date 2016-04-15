BRIEF-Lorne Park Capital Partners reports private placement of $2 mln in non-convertible debentures
* Lorne Park Capital Partners Inc. announces a private placement of $2,000,000 in non-convertible unsecured debentures
April 14 Red Eagle Mining Corp
* Red Eagle Mining announces equity financing
* Announces private placement of $11.3 million, consisting of 29.7 million common shares at a price of $0.38 per share
* Proceeds to be used for exploration drilling of Santa Rosa Gold Project, fund Cb Gold's work programme at Vetas Gold Project
April 12 Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc on Wednesday said it is selling 9 million shares of Wells Fargo & Co, and will withdraw its application for Federal Reserve permission to boost its ownership stake above 10 percent.