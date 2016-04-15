April 14 Red Eagle Mining Corp

* Red Eagle Mining announces equity financing

* Announces private placement of $11.3 million, consisting of 29.7 million common shares at a price of $0.38 per share

* Proceeds to be used for exploration drilling of Santa Rosa Gold Project, fund Cb Gold's work programme at Vetas Gold Project