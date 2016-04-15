BRIEF-Cellectis to explore possible IPO of Calyxt
* Cellectis s.a. To explore possible initial public offering of Calyxt, Inc.
April 15 Charter Communications Inc:
* Charter prices $300 million senior unsecured notes
* Notes will bear interest rate of 5.500% per annum and will be issued at price of 100.375% of aggregate principal amount
* Chicago Aviation Department says 2 more officers involved in removing passenger from United Express flight put on leave- AP