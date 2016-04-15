BRIEF-Berkshire Hathaway says intends to sell 1.9 mln Wells Fargo shares in near future
* Berkshire Hathaway Inc says in near future, intend to sell 1.9 million shares of Wells Fargo in addition to shares being reported on Wednesday's form 4
April 15 Eureka Resources Inc
* Eureka extends closing of $400,000 private placement financing
* Plans to raise up to $400,000 by way of private placement, which is now extended to may 14, 2016
* Non-Flow through private placement will be comprised of up to of 5.3 million units at $0.075/unit for total proceeds of up to $400,000
* Snap Inc - will hold quarterly conference call to discuss Q1 2017 financial results on Wednesday, May 10, 2017 at 1:30 p.m. Pacific time