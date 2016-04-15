April 15 Eureka Resources Inc

* Eureka extends closing of $400,000 private placement financing

* Plans to raise up to $400,000 by way of private placement, which is now extended to may 14, 2016

* Non-Flow through private placement will be comprised of up to of 5.3 million units at $0.075/unit for total proceeds of up to $400,000