BRIEF-Ultra Petroleum completes in-court restructuring, emerges from Chapter 11
* Ultra Petroleum successfully emerges from in-court restructuring
April 15 Goodrich Petroleum Corp:
* Goodrich Petroleum voluntarily files for Chapter 11 to implement financial restructuring, with restructuring support agreement executed by a majority of second lien noteholders
* Through Chapter 11 restructuring, will eliminate approximately $400 million in debt from its balance sheet
* RSA eliminates all of company's prepetition funded indebtedness other than its first lien reserve based loan facility
* RSA also provides for company's executive management team to remain with company
* Expects to maintain sufficient liquidity during financial restructuring process
* Intends to continue to pay employee wages and provide benefits without interruption in ordinary course of business
