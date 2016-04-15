BRIEF-Ixia shareholders approve acquisition by Keysight Technologies
* Ixia shareholders approve acquisition by Keysight Technologies
April 15 Xura Inc
* Xura provides preliminary unaudited fourth quarter and year end 2015 results; discloses exclusive negotiations of a potential sale for $25 per share; postpones earnings release and conference call
* Sees fy 2016 revenue $340 million to $370 million
* Xura inc sees restructuring to be largely complete by end of q3 of fiscal 2016
* Xura inc sees fiscal 2016 adjusted ebitda to be between $70 million and $85 million
* Year end filing and earnings call are being delayed to finalize our financial statements, including accounting for income taxes
* Continue to expect an annualized run rate adjusted ebitda of between $100 million and $120 million for q3 of fiscal 2016
* Delay is largely attributable to complex strategic negotiations for potential sale of company
* Are currently engaged in exclusive strategic negotiations for potential sale of company to a third party
* Engaged in exclusive strategic negotiations for potential sale of company at a purchase price of $25 per share
* Sees cash and cash equivalents at end of fiscal 2016 to be between $170 million and $200 million
* Xura inc sees q4 revenue $82 million versus $64 million
* Xura inc sees q4 adjusted ebitda $14 million versus $4 million
* Q4 revenue view $81.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Dundee Precious Metals announces first quarter 2017 production results and provides notice of first quarter 2017 financial results