* Xura provides preliminary unaudited fourth quarter and year end 2015 results; discloses exclusive negotiations of a potential sale for $25 per share; postpones earnings release and conference call

* Sees fy 2016 revenue $340 million to $370 million

* Xura inc sees restructuring to be largely complete by end of q3 of fiscal 2016

* Xura inc sees fiscal 2016 adjusted ebitda to be between $70 million and $85 million

* Year end filing and earnings call are being delayed to finalize our financial statements, including accounting for income taxes

* Continue to expect an annualized run rate adjusted ebitda of between $100 million and $120 million for q3 of fiscal 2016

* Delay is largely attributable to complex strategic negotiations for potential sale of company

* Are currently engaged in exclusive strategic negotiations for potential sale of company to a third party

* Engaged in exclusive strategic negotiations for potential sale of company at a purchase price of $25 per share

* Sees cash and cash equivalents at end of fiscal 2016 to be between $170 million and $200 million

* Xura inc sees q4 revenue $82 million versus $64 million

* Xura inc sees q4 adjusted ebitda $14 million versus $4 million

* Q4 revenue view $81.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S