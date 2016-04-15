BRIEF-Ixia shareholders approve acquisition by Keysight Technologies
* Ixia shareholders approve acquisition by Keysight Technologies
April 15 Intellipharmaceutics International Inc
* Intellipharmaceutics announces first quarter 2016 results
* Q1 loss per share $0.09
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.10 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Plan to file new drug application for rexista oxycodone xr within three months on basis that no phase iii studies required
* Progress on rexista oxycodone xr continues, nda user fee waiver request filed Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Ixia shareholders approve acquisition by Keysight Technologies
* Dundee Precious Metals announces first quarter 2017 production results and provides notice of first quarter 2017 financial results