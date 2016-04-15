BRIEF-Ixia shareholders approve acquisition by Keysight Technologies
* Ixia shareholders approve acquisition by Keysight Technologies
April 15 Intermap Technologies Corp
* Intermap announces debt restructuring and US$5 million debt financing with Vertex One Asset Management
* Entered into agreement with senior lender; 3 outstanding promissory notes were restructured and consolidated
* Dundee Precious Metals announces first quarter 2017 production results and provides notice of first quarter 2017 financial results