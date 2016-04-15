Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
April 12 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Wednesday:
April 15 Taomee Holdings Ltd
* Taomee announces shareholder approval of merger agreement
* Approximately 99.9 pct of shareholders voting at meeting voted in favor of proposal to authorize, approve merger agreement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
April 12 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Wednesday:
* Accenture completes acquisition of 62% majority shareholding in SinnerSchrader AG, expands customer experience offering in Germany