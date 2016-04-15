April 15 Ariad Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Ariad presents updated Phase 1/2 clinical data on brigatinib in patients with alk+ non-small cell lung cancer

* Of 70 evaluable alk+ nsclc patients with prior crizotinib therapy treated with brigatinib, median progression-free survival was 13.4 months

* Median PFS was not yet reached in alk+ nsclc patients who were crizotinib-naive (n=8)

* Of 8 evaluable tki-naive alk+ nsclc patients treated with brigatinib, all demonstrated an objective response; 7 responses were confirmed