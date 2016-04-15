BRIEF-Ixia shareholders approve acquisition by Keysight Technologies
April 15 First Choice Healthcare Solutions Inc
* First choice healthcare solutions exceeds 2015 revenue guidance and reiterates 2016 revenue guidance of $30 million
* Sees fy 2016 revenue $30 million
* Dundee Precious Metals announces first quarter 2017 production results and provides notice of first quarter 2017 financial results