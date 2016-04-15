BRIEF-Ixia shareholders approve acquisition by Keysight Technologies
* Ixia shareholders approve acquisition by Keysight Technologies
April 15 Petroshale Inc
* Petroshale announces financial and operating results for fourth quarter and year ended december 31, 2015 and continued strong reserves growth
* Q4 production increasing by 178% to 1,444 boe/d
* Entered into an amended loan agreement with our subordinated lenders
* Lenders agreed to provide an additional us$20.0 million of capacity to subordinated loan facility
* Lenders agreed to extend maturity date of loan facility to december 31, 2017
* Dundee Precious Metals announces first quarter 2017 production results and provides notice of first quarter 2017 financial results