April 15 Mbac Fertilizer Corp

* Mbac provides update regarding regulatory matters

* Mbac fertilizer corp says common shares and warrants of company will be delisted effective at close of market on may 13, 2016

* Mbac fertilizer corp says Zaff investment fund has signed a support agreement

* Working diligently to file annual filings on or before april 29, 2016