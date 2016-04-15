BRIEF-Vixs reports qtrly IFRS comprehensive loss of $0.03 per shr
* Revenues for Q4 of fiscal 2017 were $7.7 million and grew 47 pct year-over-year
* China digital tv declares special cash dividend to shareholders
* China digital tv holding co ltd says board of directors declared a special cash dividend of us$0.20 per ordinary share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [ STV.N] (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* Sears Hometown And Outlet Stores - on april 10, CFO ryan robinson, advised co that he is resigning his employment with co effective April 28, 2017