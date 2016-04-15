BRIEF-Sprott to sell Canadian diversified fund business to management-led group
* Sprott to sell canadian diversified fund business to management-led group
April 15 Kindred Biosciences Inc
* Kindred biosciences elects herbert d. Montgomery to join its board of directors
* Montgomery will serve as chairman of company's audit committee Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Sprott to sell canadian diversified fund business to management-led group
* Starcore international mines ltd- has repaid outstanding secured bonds in aggregate principal amount of cdn$4.5 million