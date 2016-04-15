BRIEF-Dundee Precious Metals reports Q1 2017 production results
* Dundee Precious Metals announces first quarter 2017 production results and provides notice of first quarter 2017 financial results
April 15 Semileds Corp
* Semileds announces reverse stock split
* Announces 1 for 10 reverse stock split
* Says reverse stock split intended to satisfy price requirement for continued listing on nasdaq capital market Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* Dundee Precious Metals announces first quarter 2017 production results and provides notice of first quarter 2017 financial results
* HanesBrands announces preliminary first-quarter 2017 results, sets date for quarterly investor call, and begins succession search for chief financial officer