BRIEF-Dundee Precious Metals reports Q1 2017 production results
* Dundee Precious Metals announces first quarter 2017 production results and provides notice of first quarter 2017 financial results
April 15 Severn Bancorp Inc
* Severn bancorp, inc. Announces $11 million private placement
* To sell in a private placement approximately 2 million shares of its common stock at a price of $5.50 per share
* Proceeds are expected to be used in part to pay all accrued and unpaid interest and dividends on its series b preferred stock
* HanesBrands announces preliminary first-quarter 2017 results, sets date for quarterly investor call, and begins succession search for chief financial officer