BRIEF-Vixs reports qtrly IFRS comprehensive loss of $0.03 per shr
* Revenues for Q4 of fiscal 2017 were $7.7 million and grew 47 pct year-over-year
April 15 Armanino Foods Of Distinction Inc:
* Armanino Foods Of Distinction Inc announces record sales and earnings for the first quarter of 2016
* Q1 earnings per share $0.0338
* Q1 sales $8.991 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Revenues for Q4 of fiscal 2017 were $7.7 million and grew 47 pct year-over-year
* Sears Hometown And Outlet Stores - on april 10, CFO ryan robinson, advised co that he is resigning his employment with co effective April 28, 2017