BRIEF-QTS enters into $400 mln floating to fixed interest rate swap agreements
April 15 Xcel Energy Inc
* Xcel Energy names Robert Frenzel Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
* Frenzel, 45, replaces Teresa Madden, 60, who previously announced her retirement
* Capital Power announces acquisition of Decatur Energy Center and a $183 million subscription receipt offering