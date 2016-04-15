April 15 Xcel Energy Inc

* Xcel Energy names Robert Frenzel Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

* Frenzel, 45, replaces Teresa Madden, 60, who previously announced her retirement

* Says prior to joining Frenzel was a Vice President at Goldman Sachs, focused on strategic and financial transactions