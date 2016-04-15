BRIEF-QTS enters into $400 mln floating to fixed interest rate swap agreements
* QTS enters into $400 million floating to fixed interest rate swap agreements
April 15 RXI Pharmaceuticals Corp :
* RXI pharmaceuticals announces reverse stock split
* Announced a reverse stock split of its shares of common stock at a ratio of 1-for-10
* Reverse stock split will become effective at 12:01 a.m. Eastern time on April 18, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* QTS enters into $400 million floating to fixed interest rate swap agreements
* Capital Power announces acquisition of Decatur Energy Center and a $183 million subscription receipt offering