* QTS enters into $400 million floating to fixed interest rate swap agreements
April 15 Teamsters Local 284:
* Teamster Dispatchers, NetJets reach agreement in principle
* Teamsters Local 284 and NetJets reached an agreement in principle for 48 dispatchers employed at NetJets
* Teamsters Local 284 and NetJets will work with company in next few weeks to finalize agreement and determine final contract language
* Capital Power announces acquisition of Decatur Energy Center and a $183 million subscription receipt offering