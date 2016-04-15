BRIEF-Diplomat partners with Corizon Health to dispense specialty drugs
* Diplomat partners with Corizon Health to dispense specialty drugs
April 15 Western Potash Corp
* Western Potash Corp. announces termination of normal course issuer bid
* Says has terminated its normal course issuer bid as originally announced October 30, 2015
* Says has not yet made a determination regarding potential cancellation of shares acquired under bid Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)
* Diplomat partners with Corizon Health to dispense specialty drugs
* American Eagle Outfitters Inc - Jay Schottenstein's 2016 total compensation was $7.5 million versus $8.1 million in 2015 Source text - http://bit.ly/2p9Px78 Further company coverage: