BRIEF-Diplomat partners with Corizon Health to dispense specialty drugs
* Diplomat partners with Corizon Health to dispense specialty drugs
April 15 Lucas Energy Inc :
* Lucas energy amends existing convertible note; increases conversion price
* Says increase of conversion price of any future notes sold to $3.25 from $1.50 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Diplomat partners with Corizon Health to dispense specialty drugs
* American Eagle Outfitters Inc - Jay Schottenstein's 2016 total compensation was $7.5 million versus $8.1 million in 2015 Source text - http://bit.ly/2p9Px78 Further company coverage: