Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
April 10 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1940 GMT on Monday:
April 15 Infusystem Holdings Inc :
* Infusystem agrees to acquire infusion pump assets from Infusaid Llc
* Infusystem will acquire approximately 400 infusion pumps from Infusaid pursuant to agreement
* Its subsidiary, Infusystem Inc has reached an agreement for acquisition of infusion pump assets of Infusaid Llc
FRANKFURT, April 10 Buyout groups Bain Capital and Cinven won an auction for German drugmaker Stada on Monday after a surprisingly large increase on a previous bid valued the company at about 5.3 billion euros ($5.6 billion).