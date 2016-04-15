UPDATE 2-Morgan Stanley compliance chief Fenrich leaving for hedge fund
April 12 Morgan Stanley's chief compliance officer Billy Fenrich is leaving the firm just over a year after being named to the position.
April 15 Calumet Specialty Products Partners Lp :
* Calumet Specialty Products Partners Lp announces pricing of $400 million private placement of 11.5 pct senior secured notes due 2021
* Notes mature on January 15, 2021 and will be issued at 98.273 percent of par
DETROIT/BOSTON, April 12 Greenlight Capital nominated three directors to General Motors Co's board on Wednesday and accused the company of misrepresenting to ratings agencies the prominent hedge fund's proposal to split the automaker's common stock into two classes.