* Chiasma provides update regarding FDA's complete response
letter for Mycapssa(tm) new drug application
* Fda advised Chiasma that agency did not believe company's
application had provided substantial evidence of efficacy to
warrant approval
* FDA expressed concerns regarding certain aspects of
company's single-arm, open-label phase 3 clinical trial
* Says fda advised chiasma that it would need to conduct
another clinical trial in order to overcome this deficiency
* FDA did not note any safety concerns related to Mycapssa
in its letter
* FDA strongly recommended that company conduct a
randomized, double-blind and controlled trial that enrolls
patients from united states
* FDA advised during site inspection some deficiencies
conveyed to representative of co's supplier would need to be
resolved before approval
* Says proceeding with recently initiated Mpowered phase 3
trial
