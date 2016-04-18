Nikkei gains limited by U.S. Syria strike; posts 4th weekly drop
TOKYO, April 7 Japan's Nikkei share average edged up in choppy trade on Friday but gains were limited as the U.S. missile strike on Syria curbed investors' risk appetite.
April 18 M&T Bank Corp
* M&T Bank Corp announces first quarter results
* Q1 earnings per share view $1.84 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 operating earnings per share $1.87
* Provision for credit losses was $49 million in q1 of 2016, compared with $38 million in year-earlier quarter
* Taxable-Equivalent net interest income aggregated $878 million in q1 of 2016, up 32%
* Tangible equity per common share rose 13% to $65.65 at march 31, 2016
* Net charge-offs of loans during recent quarter aggregated $42 million , compared with $36 million in each of first and fourth quarters of 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: )
(Adds company news items, futures) April 7 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 13 points lower on Friday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures down 0.2 percent ahead of the cash market open. * CO-OP BANK: Britain's Co-operative Bank said on Friday it had received a number of non-binding offers that would go to a next phase of bidding. * HUNTING: Oilfield services company Hunting Plc said its chief executi
* ANNOUNCED ON THURSDAY ACQUISITION OF A 51% STAKE IN CSI GROUP LLC, A COMPANY WITH HEADQUARTERS IN BOSTON, USA, SPECIALIZED IN THE RE-MARKETING OF CONTAINER AND SHIPPING RELATED ASSETS