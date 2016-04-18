Nikkei gains limited by U.S. Syria strike; posts 4th weekly drop
TOKYO, April 7 Japan's Nikkei share average edged up in choppy trade on Friday but gains were limited as the U.S. missile strike on Syria curbed investors' risk appetite.
April 18 W W Grainger Inc
* Grainger reports results for the 2016 first quarter
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $3.18
* Q1 sales $2.5 billion versus i/b/e/s view $2.49 billion
* Q1 earnings per share $2.98
* Q1 earnings per share view $2.86 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* W w grainger inc says continue to see price and gross margin pressure driven primarily by low inflation
* Narrowed its 2016 sales and earnings per share guidance for year
* W w grainger inc sees 2016 sales growth of 0 to 6 percent and earnings per share of $11.00 to $12.80
* Now expects sales growth of 0 to 6 percent and earnings per share of $11.00 to $12.80 for 2016
* Fy2016 earnings per share view $11.78, revenue view -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
(Adds company news items, futures) April 7 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 13 points lower on Friday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures down 0.2 percent ahead of the cash market open. * CO-OP BANK: Britain's Co-operative Bank said on Friday it had received a number of non-binding offers that would go to a next phase of bidding. * HUNTING: Oilfield services company Hunting Plc said its chief executi
* ANNOUNCED ON THURSDAY ACQUISITION OF A 51% STAKE IN CSI GROUP LLC, A COMPANY WITH HEADQUARTERS IN BOSTON, USA, SPECIALIZED IN THE RE-MARKETING OF CONTAINER AND SHIPPING RELATED ASSETS