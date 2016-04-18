April 18 (Reuters) -

* Us oil sands inc. Announces equity rights offering, filing of resource evaluation report and 2015 year end results, annual general and special meeting and pr spring project update

* Us oil sands inc says plans to proceed with an equity rights offering for gross proceeds of up to c$12.8 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +1-646-223-8780)