April 18 Acadia Realty Trust

* Acadia realty trust names john gottfried as its next cfo

* Gottfried will succeed jon grisham as chief financial officer on june 27, 2016

* Grisham, who had previously announced his intention to retire, will serve as co's cfo through june 26, 2016

* Gottfried currently leads pricewaterhousecoopers' ny metro real estate assurance practice