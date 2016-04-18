April 18 Xinyuan Real Estate Co Ltd

* Xinyuan real estate co., ltd. Announces new land acquisition in kunshan

* Total site area of this land parcel is approximately 47,523 square meters, with a total consideration of rmb 460 million

* Says plans to develop residential apartments and commercial buildings on this land