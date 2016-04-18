BRIEF-Assured Guaranty comments on modification of PREPA restructuring support agreement
April 18 Xinyuan Real Estate Co Ltd
* Xinyuan real estate co., ltd. Announces new land acquisition in kunshan
* Total site area of this land parcel is approximately 47,523 square meters, with a total consideration of rmb 460 million
* Says plans to develop residential apartments and commercial buildings on this land
BEIJING, April 6 China's Ant Financial tried to soothe security concerns about its proposed $880 million takeover MoneyGram International Inc on Thursday, saying it intends to store U.S. user data locally once the deal closes.
* Pinnacle Financial Partners obtains regulatory approvals to acquire BNC Bancorp