April 18 Fuelcell Energy Inc

* Fuelcell energy closes $25 million loan facility

* Closed a long-term loan facility with hercules capital, inc. For up to $25 million to support development of fuel cell projects

* Fuelcell energy drew first tranche of $15 million at closing

* 30 month secured facility matures in october, 2018, and bears interest at a rate of 9.5% per annum

* Additional $10 million may be advanced under 2 subsequent tranches as co attains certain performance and financial milestones