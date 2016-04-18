BRIEF-Phoenix Tower International acquires 202 wireless communication tower sites from Digicel
* Phoenix Tower International acquires 202 wireless communication tower sites from Digicel in El Salvador
April 18 Posera Ltd :
* Posera announces the sale of its wholly owned subsidiary Zomaron Inc.
* Financial terms of sale have not been disclosed
* Pursuant to terms of sale , Posera will receive cash consideration as well as cash repayment of an intercompany debt Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BEIJING, April 6 China's Ant Financial tried to soothe security concerns about its proposed $880 million takeover MoneyGram International Inc on Thursday, saying it intends to store U.S. user data locally once the deal closes.
* Has commenced an offering of 70 million of its common shares in Veon ltd