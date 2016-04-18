Nikkei gains limited by U.S. Syria strike; posts 4th weekly drop
TOKYO, April 7 Japan's Nikkei share average edged up in choppy trade on Friday but gains were limited as the U.S. missile strike on Syria curbed investors' risk appetite.
April 18 Transgaming Inc :
* Transgaming announces cost reduction measures
* Undertaking significant cost reduction measures in order to preserve its cash resources as revenue growth has slowed in recent months
* Beginning in may 2016, co plans to reduce operational and administrative headcount by more than 50 pct and restructure its overseas offices
* Evaluating opportunities to enhance shareholder value, including sale of Gametree TV business to a third party
* Total annualized operating expense savings from cost reduction measures of approximately $1.3 million
* Will not invest in deployment of new services in Connected TV Space going forward
* Also considering strategic business transactions for company
(Adds company news items, futures) April 7 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 13 points lower on Friday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures down 0.2 percent ahead of the cash market open. * CO-OP BANK: Britain's Co-operative Bank said on Friday it had received a number of non-binding offers that would go to a next phase of bidding. * HUNTING: Oilfield services company Hunting Plc said its chief executi
* ANNOUNCED ON THURSDAY ACQUISITION OF A 51% STAKE IN CSI GROUP LLC, A COMPANY WITH HEADQUARTERS IN BOSTON, USA, SPECIALIZED IN THE RE-MARKETING OF CONTAINER AND SHIPPING RELATED ASSETS