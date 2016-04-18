April 18 (Reuters) -

* Geovax provides update on Zika vaccine program

* Geovax Labs inc says "vaccine construction is progressing rapidly" and we expect to initiate animal studies next month

* Geovax MVA-VLP vaccine vector has been proven safe in multiple human clinical trials