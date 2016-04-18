April 18 Sienna Senior Living Inc

* Sienna Senior Living announces significant expansion in British Columbia and $120 million bought deal public offering of subscription receipts

* Says strategic acquisition of a 50% ownership interest in a BC management company

* Aggregate purchase price for purchased assets is approximately $255 million

* Sienna Senior Living Inc says deal to be immediately accretive to adjusted funds from operations per common share

* Says deal financed through $137 million in existing mortgages and net proceeds of $120 million bought deal public offering

* To sell, on a bought deal basis, 7.6 million subscription receipts at a price of $15.85 per receipt for proceeds of about $120 million