PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - April 7
April 7 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
April 18 Servisfirst Bancshares Inc :
* Servisfirst bancshares, inc. Announces results for first quarter 2016
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.64 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 earnings per share $0.66
* Servisfirst bancshares inc says net interest income was $44.2 million for q1 of 2016, compared to $43.2 million for q4 of 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* Markets calm somewhat as US official calls strike a "one-off"
WASHINGTON, April 7 U.S. job growth likely slowed in March after unseasonably mild weather boosted hiring over the prior two months, but the pace of gains should underscore the economy's strength despite a recent slowdown in economic growth.