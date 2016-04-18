BRIEF-Pinnacle Financial Partners obtains regulatory approvals to acquire BNC Bancorp
* Pinnacle Financial Partners obtains regulatory approvals to acquire BNC Bancorp
April 18 Northern Trust Corp
* 50 South Capital Advisors and Aurora Investment Management terminate acquisition agreement
* DCT Industrial Trust® acquires 13.2 acres to develop a 222,000 square foot build-to-suit in Houston
* Consolidated Tomoka announces purchase of single-tenant retail property in metro Boston, Massachusetts for $6.3 million