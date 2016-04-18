BRIEF-Phoenix Tower International acquires 202 wireless communication tower sites from Digicel
* Phoenix Tower International acquires 202 wireless communication tower sites from Digicel in El Salvador
April 18 Verizon Communications Inc :
* Verizon and Hearst Enter Into Agreement to Acquire Complex to Expand Joint Portfolio of Millennial Digital Video Channels
* Co, Hearst entered into an agreement to jointly acquire complex in a 50/50 ownership structure
* Rich Antoniello,Complex CEO & Co-Founder,will continue to lead company
* Liontree Advisors acted as advisor to complex on this transaction
* Parties currently expect that transaction will be completed within next 60 days
* Complex will develop premium video content for distribution across Verizon digital platforms, including go90, AOL.com
* Venture, Verizon Hearst Media Partners, is debuting two initial channels;RatedRed.com and Seriously.TV
BEIJING, April 6 China's Ant Financial tried to soothe security concerns about its proposed $880 million takeover MoneyGram International Inc on Thursday, saying it intends to store U.S. user data locally once the deal closes.
* Has commenced an offering of 70 million of its common shares in Veon ltd