BRIEF-Safran completes sale of its detection activities.
* Announces the completion of the sale of Morpho detection llc and other detection-related activities to Smiths Group plc
April 18 Sunopta Inc
* Sunopta announces amendments to shareholder rights plan
* Amendments were made in response to comments from iss proxy advisory services, a branch of institutional shareholder services inc
LONDON/NEW YORK, April 7 The stream of U.S. energy companies going public at the start of 2017 has dried up on concerns over the future direction of oil prices, but private buyers seeking mergers and acquisitions are ready to take advantage of the volatility to secure cheap deals.
